MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to fix a gas leak in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Seventh Street and 14th Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., Monday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a gas leak in the area, N.W. 7 Street is closed in both directions from 13 to 15 Avenues. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XfFsA4mVQ2 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 2, 2019

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to road closures.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.