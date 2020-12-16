Crews work to remove live wire off train tracks in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A downed live wire in Fort Lauderdale caused some early morning trouble on the tracks.

A crash in the area resulted in the live wire landing on the tracks, Wednesday.

Tri-Rail officials said a bus service will be used between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations as crews work to safely remove the wire.

