Crews work to remove live wire off train tracks in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A downed live wire in Fort Lauderdale caused some early morning trouble on the tracks.

A crash in the area resulted in the live wire landing on the tracks, Wednesday.

Tri-Rail officials said a bus service will be used between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations as crews work to safely remove the wire.

⚠️ Trains will be bus bridged between the Cypress Creek and Fort Laud. stations, as a light pole with live wire is being removed from the tracks – a result of a vehicle accident not involving trains. The work is should be completed around 11am. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Tri-Rail 😷 (@Tri_Rail) December 16, 2020

