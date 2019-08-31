Crews work to remove lifeguard stands from Dania Beach shore

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Dorian continues on it’s course toward Florida, crews in Dania Beach are taking precautions to ensure the lifeguard stands stay intact.

7SkyForce HD flew over the shoreline near the pier on Saturday morning, where a crane could be seen preparing to lift a lifeguard stand.

Crews could also be seen digging into the sand around the post’s foundation.

Forklifts are also being used to relocate the lifeguard posts.

