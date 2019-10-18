Crews work to remove barge stuck along Deerfield Beach shore

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have started working on removing a barge that washed up on shore in Deerfield Beach.

The barge broke off and landed on shore on Sept. 20, and on Friday, crews responded to the scene to begin the removal process, which is expected to take several hours.

The incident has stalled work on a six-week project to make an artificial reef spelling out the letters “DFB” visible by air travel.

The $200,000 project was stalled on the first day of work due to weather conditions from Hurricane Humberto.

