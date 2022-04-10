MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of firefighters put out a massive fire at a home in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that has left one person displaced.

Dark smoke billowed into the sky as the residence went up in flames, early Sunday morning.

City of Miami Fire Rescue officials said the calls for help went out just after 2 a.m.

Crews arrived to the scene along West Eighth Avenue, near Flagler Street, to find a two-story home engulfed in flames.

“We fought the fire for about an hour. Until then, we had to ring out a second-alarm,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Close to 100 firefighters battled the blaze for hours, dousing the flames from the ground and from above.

“This was a wood-frame property, which made it difficult to extinguish rather quickly,” said Sanchez.

According to first responders, the man living inside the home was able to get out.

The man was checked out at the scene. He did not suffer any injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting him with temporary housing.

West Eighth Avenue remained closed for hours as firefighters made to put out any hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

