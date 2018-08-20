Crews work to put out Hialeah building fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to put out a code one building fire in Hialeah.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, along West 30th Court and 50th Street.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames shooting out of what appeared to be a fan, and black smoke billowing from the building.

The building houses multiple businesses. The fire appeared to have started at the Supreme Linen store. However, that has not yet been confirmed by officials.

At this point it is unknown if any other businesses are being affected.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.