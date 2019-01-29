Crews work to put out fire at Coral Springs apartment building

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Coral Springs apartment building.

Rescue crews responded to the two-story apartment building located at 8011 N.W. 35th Court, at around 5 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyrforce flew over the scene, where smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building and firefighters could be seen spraying the building with water.

A woman who lives in one of the units with her son said she turned on the heater for about an hour to keep warm, but wasn’t able to turn it off afterwards.

“My kids were shivering and I had three jackets on,” she said. “It was too cold, so I turned the heat on to get the chill out of the house for about an hour, and then I went to turn it off and it wouldn’t turn off.

She went on to say that a short time later she smelled smoke, so she woke up her boyfriend. “He said ‘There’s smoke upstairs,’ so we got the kids out and I called 911. And I opened up the door where the heater unit is and I saw the back wall, glowing orange.”

Multiple units on the east side of the building appear to be affected. However, officials have not yet confirmed how many units were involved.

At this point no injuries have been reported.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire. As a result, Northwest 35th Court has been shut down.

Police say they have evacuated all residents in the building and are urging the public to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.