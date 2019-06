NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have capped a water main break in North Bay Village.

A large stream of water could be seen gushing out into the air on the 79th Street Causeway on Tuesday morning.

Vehicles on the road drove through puddles as Public Works crews fixed the overflow.

No injuries were reported.

