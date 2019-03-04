Crews work to fix downed power lines in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light crews are currently working to fix downed power lines in Fort Lauderdale.

The outage was reported at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday night, in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 20th Avenue.

Police and fire rescue responded to the scene, securing the intersection as FPL crews worked to restore power to those affected.

Early Monday morning FPL crews could be seen continuing to work on the lines.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.