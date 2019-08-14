Crews work to fix downed power lines after dump truck crashes into pole in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair downed power lines after a dump truck crashed into a pole in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene along the 1200 block of West Cypress Creed Road at approximately 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Power lines and other electrical cables were left on the ground after the truck slammed into the pole.

#FLPD Temp Road Closure- 1200 block of West Cypress Creek Road eastbound & westbound lanes are CLOSED due to downed wires in the roadway. Motorist can utilize NW 12 Ave / NW 15 Ave as Detour. @FTLCityNews @FLFR411 pic.twitter.com/GdP4l0wNdY — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) August 14, 2019

It is unclear if the driver was injured in the crash.

East and westbound lanes of Cypress Creek Road remain closed hours later.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.