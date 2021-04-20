Crews work to clear roadway following car fire in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to clear a roadway after a vehicle fire in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along the 7800 block of North University Drive just before 5 a.m., Tuesday.

BSO officials said at some point the vehicle caught fire.

No occupants were at the scene when first responders arrived.

Deputies continue to investigate.

The northbound lanes of North University Drive along the 8200 block remain shut down to traffic.

