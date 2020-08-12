Crews work to clear metal debris left on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to clean up a mess of metal debris left on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Road crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the southbound lanes between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday after a truck lost its load of cargo.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where metal debris could be seen blocking several traffic lanes.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area due to traffic only getting by in one lane.

