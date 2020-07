DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently on the scene where a semi-truck and a pickup truck collided in Doral.

The accident happened near Northwest 25th Street and 77th Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., Monday.

The collision caused a fuel spill on the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.