Crews work to clear cargo container from I-595 ramp to I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway ramp in Dania Beach has been shut down as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer’s cargo container.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene at the ramp from eastbound I-595 to southbound I-95 at around 8:40 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said one of the tractor-trailer’s rear axles broke, leading to the cargo container being left on the expressway.

The ramp has been shut down for hours as crews work to clear the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene as a tow truck worked to lift the container.

No injuries have been reported.

