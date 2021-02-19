Crews work to cap gas leak in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to cap a gas leak in North Miami Beach.

Officials shut down a stretch of Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 143rd Street, Friday morning.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between 143rd and 146th streets have been shut down.

The roadways are expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers who frequent the area are advised to seek an alternative route.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.