Crews work to cap gas leak in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to cap a gas leak in Miami Beach.

TECO crews responded to the scene along Collins Avenue and Indian Creek Drive just after 6 a.m., Friday.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Collins Avenue and Indian Creek Drive are closed between 23 – 27 Street due to a gas leak. TECO is on scene and estimates roads may reopen at 9AM. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 4, 2019

Authorities have shut down 23rd Street through 27th Street but expect to reopen the roads at around 9 a.m.

