Crews work to cap gas leak in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to cap a gas leak in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northeast Second Avenue and 25th Street at around 9 a.m., Wednesday.

.@CityofMiamiFire on scene reference a gas leak. NE 2 Ave between NE 24-26 St has been shutdown. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/EPabvnCR3p — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 24, 2020

Fire rescue crews were being assisted by TECO People’s Gas to cap the leak.

Roadways extending from Northeast Second Avenue between Northeast 24th and 26th Streets have been temporarily blocked off.

Those who frequent the area are being advised to avoid the area until the leak has been capped.

