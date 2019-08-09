Crews work to cap gas leak in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to seal a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1400 block of Northwest Sixth Street at around 1 p.m., Friday.

FLFR crews are on scene of an active gas leak at 1400 NW 6th Street. 6th street is blocked in both directions. Please avoid the area. #Media — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) August 9, 2019

Officials said the leak is coming from an underground propane tank.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to closures along the north and southbound lanes of Sixth Street.

