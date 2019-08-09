Crews work to cap gas leak in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to seal a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1400 block of Northwest Sixth Street at around 1 p.m., Friday.
Officials said the leak is coming from an underground propane tank.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to closures along the north and southbound lanes of Sixth Street.
