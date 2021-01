BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to cap a gas leak in Bal Harbour.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at the Bal Barbour Shops along Collins Avenue and 97th Street just before 11 a.m., Thursday.

The mall was evacuated while crews worked to repair the gas line.

A construction crew reportedly struck the line, causing the rupture.

