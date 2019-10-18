Crews unable to remove barge stuck along Deerfield Beach shore

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have wrapped up for the day in Deerfield Beach after being unable to remove a barge that washed up on shore and became stuck in the sand.

The barge broke off and landed on shore on Sept. 20, and on Friday, crews responded to the scene to begin the removal process.

City leaders said Pac Comm, Inc., the Miami-based company in charge of the barge, had been preparing all week long for the removal.

However, as of 4 p.m., the barge still sat on the side of the beach.

Shortly after, officials said, crews ended their work for the day.

Area residents said the barge has become a frequent topic of conversation since it ended up on shore.

“I don’t know what we’re going to talk about. Everybody’s talking about something,” said resident Teri Ann Guadagni.

“It’s something different,” said resident Richard Jacobi. “As long as it’s not doing something environmentally, I’ve got no problems with it sitting there, but yeah, it needs to be gone.”

The barge was part of a six-week project to drop large rocks out at sea to make an artificial reef spelling out the letters “DFB” visible by air travel.

The $200,000 project was stalled on the first day of work due to weather conditions from Hurricane Humberto. Officials said the barge came loose in the rough waters.

“It circled around. It was getting windy that day,” said Guadagni. “I said, ‘That barge is going to be here,’ and sure enough, the next morning, it was stuck over there.”

“What I was surprised is that they left it anchored right off shore,” said Jacobi.

City leaders said Pac Comm, Inc. is ultimately responsible for the barge’s removal.

Area residents said they are happy that something is being done about the vessel.

“I think, after a while, it’s an eyesore,” said Guadagni. “It’s just ruining all the sands and all the fun stuff.”

It remains unclear whether or not crews will resume efforts to remove the barge this weekend or wait until Monday.

City leaders said, despite this setback, they intend to ensure the project is completed.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.