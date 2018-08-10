FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews encountered a sinking situation in Fort Lauderdale: a pickup truck fully under water.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the submerged vehicle along Southeast 15th Street, near Cordova Road, Friday afternoon.

Westway Towing crews used a boat ramp to tow the vehicle back on land.

No one was in the truck, and no injuries were reported.

