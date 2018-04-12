Crews tackle Margate house fire

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters from a host of agencies worked to put out a large house fire in Margate, Thursday afternoon.

Margate Fire Rescue said a U.S. Postal Service carrier was taken to the hospital, suffering smoke inhalation after coming upon the fire and seeing if anyone was inside.

One firefighter was also evaluated after possibly suffering heat exhaustion.

Crews from Margate-Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Sunrise and North Lauderdale Fire Rescues responded to the scene near Park Drive and East River Drive.

Firefighters were initially inside the home, but they were forced to exit due to the intensity of the fire.

It is currently unknown if the home was occupied when the fire broke out.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.