Crews start removing smelly seaweed from Miami Beach shore

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup got underway along the Miami Beach shoreline in an effort to remove smelly seaweed that had been driving away residents and tourists.

7News cameras captured a bulldozer scooping aside the stink, Saturday morning.

The seaweed removal comes after the community pressed Miami-Dade County officials to take action.

Even though it occurs naturally, experts said the brown smelly seaweed has shown up in record numbers in recent years.

Miami Beach officials said they are discussing other ways to keep the beaches seaweed free.

