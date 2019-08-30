Crews secure construction sites ahead of Dorian amid efforts to avoid projectiles

MIAMI (WSVN) - Construction crews across South Florida are taking security measures to prevent dangerous projectiles to cause damage during a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian.

County officials said they are taking steps to avoid an outcome like the three cranes that buckled from the stress of Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

Cameras captured one of the cranes swinging in the wind.

Miami-Dade County approved a plan to more closely monitor massive constructions equipment, but that plan fell through.

“We ended up preempted by the state that said that the local authorities couldn’t have any control over the cranes,” said Frank K. Rollason, Miami-Dade County’s assistant director of emergency management.

But those in charge of construction sites are taking action ahead of the storm. Friday morning, a hurricane safety inspection crew visited a site near Northeast 23rd Street and North Miami Avenue.

Officials said the site is storm ready.

7Skyforce HD hovered above workers securing equipment at a new terminal at PortMiami.

A similar scene unfolded in Fort Lauderdale, where crews worked to secure and stack supplies.

South Florida is a work in progress, and that means construction projects are plentiful.

William Law and his significant other recently moved into a condo building in Midtown Miami located right next to a massive construction site.

“There’s always a concern with construction sites and equipment nearby,” he said. “We’re confident in the building’s security code and what they’ve provided us with, and everything should be safe.”

County officials also said everything should be safe, including those enormous cranes.

They are designed to take this weather. They are designed to spin,” said Rollason.

Small projects are also a concern, so officials urged residents having construction done on their properties to ensure all supplies and equipment are secured and out of the elements prior to the storm’s arrival.

