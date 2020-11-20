Crews searching for kayaker reportedly in distress in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are searching the Intracoastal Waterway in North Miami Beach for a missing kayaker.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the search in the area of the 3700 block of Northeast 171st Street at around 6 p.m., Friday.

The kayaker’s paddles have reportedly been seen in the waterway, but they have not located the missing person.

Aerial footage showed an empty kayak that was found north of Northeast 174th Street and just east of North Bay Road near Sunny Isles Beach.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.