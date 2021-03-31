Crews search for missing swimmer last seen near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are searching for a missing swimmer who was last seen near Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the water near 54th Street just after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the search area as crews and lifeguards looked for the missing swimmer.

