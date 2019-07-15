Crews seal residential gas leak in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have sealed off a residential gas leak in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene along the 3500 block of Barbados Avenue, just after 3:15 p.m., Monday.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a residential gas leak in the 3500 Block of Barbados Ave @CooperCityGOV Landscapers struck a gas pipe while trimming hedges. Evacuation in immediate areas only. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/QFvKoVPaiR — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 15, 2019

Fire officials said landscapers struck a gas pipe while trimming hedges, and they evacuated the immediate area as a precaution.

A BSFR hazmat team then responded to the scene and secured the leak in about 10 minutes, fire officials said.

Shortly after the leak was secured, the evacuations were terminated, and residents were allowed to return home.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said the gas company has been called to make a permanent repair to the pipe.

