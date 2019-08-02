Crews seal gas leak in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have sealed off a gas leak in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 14th Avenue and Fourth Street just before 11 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where firefighters could be seen near a propane truck.

Officials said flammable gas had been leaking from the large tank.

Shortly after hazmat crews responded to the scene the leak was secured.

It is unclear if any nearby buildings were evacuated.

