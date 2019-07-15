Crews seal gas leak at Carol City Middle School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have closed off a gas leak at Carol City Middle School in Miami Gardens after a strong smell of gas was reported in the school’s cafeteria.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along the 3700 block of Northwest 188th Street, just after 2:30 p.m., Monday.

According to fire officials, the smell of gas was reported inside the school’s cafeteria.

A Miami-Dade County Schools Police spokesperson confirmed there was a gas leak at the school. Around 100 people were evacuated from the school, police said.

Barbara Hawkins Elementary School, along the 19000 block of Northwest 37th Avenue, was also evacuated as a precaution, police said.

7 Skyforce HD flew over the scene where people could be seen walking away from the school and taking cover underneath a nearby tree.

Firefighters could also be seen in the parking lot near the rear of the school, by the cafeteria’s entrance.

Crews closed the gas leak just after 3:30 p.m.

People were allowed to return inside the school shortly after, police said.

