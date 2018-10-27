Crews save several pets while putting out NW Miami-Dade house fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of several animals after a home in Northwest Miami-Dade caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 17th Avenue and 66th Street, just after midnight, Saturday.

Firefighters were met with thick smoke coming from the house upon arrival.

Several animals, including turtles and a dog, were rescued while crews worked to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

