Crews save dog from drowning in Margate canal

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is back in the arms of his owner after rescue crews saved him from drowning in a Margate canal.

A 12-year-old terrier mix named Bandit was found clinging to a tree branch in a canal, Thursday.

First responders said they got multiple calls of a dog drowning in the water and quickly came to the rescue.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crews were able to safely pull the canine out from the water using a boat.

After he was checked out, the canine was returned to his owners.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending