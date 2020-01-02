Crews save dog from drowning in Margate canal

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is back in the arms of his owner after rescue crews saved him from drowning in a Margate canal.

A 12-year-old terrier mix named Bandit was found clinging to a tree branch in a canal, Thursday.

First responders said they got multiple calls of a dog drowning in the water and quickly came to the rescue.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crews were able to safely pull the canine out from the water using a boat.

After he was checked out, the canine was returned to his owners.

