COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a bird caught in a fishing line in Coconut Creek, Sunday.

According to Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue, the injured ibis was found dangling from a tree near Sample Road and Lyons Road.

Firefighters worked quickly to free the bird. They handed it over to wildlife officials for care and treatment.

