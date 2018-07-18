Crews save 10 ducklings stuck in Deerfield Beach storm drain

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Deerfield Beach came to the rescue of 10 ducklings who became trapped in a storm drain.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 51st Street and First Avenue, Wednesday morning.

The department shared photos on Twitter showing firefighters working to get the young birds out of the drain.

Between running emergency calls, #BSFR E102 from @Deerfieldbeach is out rescuing animals. Today 10 little ducklings we’re reunited with their momma. #duckrescue pic.twitter.com/M9OZ8Ev5ss — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 18, 2018

One by one, each duckling was pulled out and put into a box. After ensuring they were safe, they were eventually reunited with their mother.

