Crews rush to contain fire after explosion at Melreese golf course in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire crews rushed to the golf course at Melreese Country Club after multiple golf carts were set on fire.

City of Miami Fire Rescue were dispatched to golf carts exploding at the golf course, located at 1802 NW 37th Ave., just east of Miami International Airport, Tuesday night.

Officials said flames were seen shooting 30 to 40 feet into the air.

The golf course has recently been in the news as David Beckham and his team try to secure the location for his proposed soccer stadium.

It remains unclear what caused the blaze and whether there were any injuries.

