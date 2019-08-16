Crews rule Fort Lauderdale federal courthouse suspicious package a ‘false alarm’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have ruled a suspicious package found at the Fort Lauderdale federal courthouse was a false alarm.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 200 block of East Broward Boulevard, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

According to fire officials, crews responded to reports of a suspicious package.

Police said someone left a box unattended at the courthouse.

Fire officials said explosive experts checked out the device and ruled that it was not live.

As a precaution, police have closed several streets in the area.

Fire officials said there have been minor evacuations in the area.

Police will soon reopen Broward Boulevard once crews clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes due to heavy traffic.

