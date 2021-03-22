Crews restore power in Miami Beach days after Indian Creek Substation fire

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have restored power to more than 1,000 people in Miami Beach after a fire at a Florida Power and Light substation left several buildings in the dark.

FPL officials said the fire at the Indian Creek Substation started at around 10:30 p.m., Saturday.

The company shut off power along Collins so firefighters could use foam to put out the flames.

Crews were on scene on Sunday continuing to make repairs, but an equipment issue led to 1,044 customers without power.

The outage spanned from 50th to 70th streets.

