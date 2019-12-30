Crews responding to 2 sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are responding to two additional sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale.
According to city officials, one of the breaks occurred on Northeast Fifth Street near 16th Avenue in Victoria Park, Monday.
A second break occurred on Northeast 36th Street east of Bayview Drive in the Coral Ridge Country Club Estates neighborhood, city officials said.
The two newest breaks are the fifth and sixth sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale since Dec. 10.
City leaders are asking residents in the area to avoid contact with standing water.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
