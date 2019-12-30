Crews responding to 2 sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are responding to two additional sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale.

According to city officials, one of the breaks occurred on Northeast Fifth Street near 16th Avenue in Victoria Park, Monday.

A second break occurred on Northeast 36th Street east of Bayview Drive in the Coral Ridge Country Club Estates neighborhood, city officials said.

Crews are responding to sewer main breaks at: • NE 5 Street near NE 16 Avenue in Victoria Park

• NE 36 Street east of Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates Neighbors in these areas should avoid contact with standing water & motorists should seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/dv9uFYuacm — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) December 30, 2019

The two newest breaks are the fifth and sixth sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale since Dec. 10.

City leaders are asking residents in the area to avoid contact with standing water.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.