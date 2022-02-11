POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are responding to a water main break in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Public Works crews and fire rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 24th Street and North Third Avenue, Friday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where water could be seen flooding the roads in the area.

Crews responded to the scene after residents reported seeing water coming up from under the ground.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.