Crews respond to water main break in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Oakland Park.

The City of Fort Lauderdale said the break occurred near the 1400 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunday.

The eastbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard have since been closed at Dixie Highway.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.