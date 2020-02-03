Crews respond to water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a water main break in Fort Lauderdale.
City of Fort Lauderdale officials said the break occurred near 100 South Birch Road at around 9:30 a.m., Monday.
Crews are currently working to keep the break isolated before assessing the damaged pipe for repairs.
Police have shut down the north and southbound lanes of Birch Road surrounding the break.
City officials said residents in the area of the break are experiencing low water pressure and service interruptions.
