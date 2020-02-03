Crews respond to water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a water main break in Fort Lauderdale.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials said the break occurred near 100 South Birch Road at around 9:30 a.m., Monday.

Crews are currently working to keep the break isolated before assessing the damaged pipe for repairs.

Crews are responding to a water main break at 100 S. Birch Rd on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Properties in the area are experiencing low pressure and service interruptions. Traffic is being detoured around the affected area via Cortez Street and Poinsettia Street. pic.twitter.com/sTOaDRouGW — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) February 3, 2020

Police have shut down the north and southbound lanes of Birch Road surrounding the break.

City officials said residents in the area of the break are experiencing low water pressure and service interruptions.

