Crews respond to water main break in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are currently on the scene of a water main break in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews said the call came in of a water main break at 201 South Biscayne Boulevard at around 7 a.m., Wednesday.

Biscayne Boulevard has since been shut down from the Brickell Avenue bridge northbound to Second Street.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the murky water could be seen covering Biscayne Boulevard. The break in the pavement could also be seen from aerial views.

Sewage trucks are on scene working to pump the water out of the area. Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials have also responded to the scene to assess the situation.

U.S. Department of Transportation officials have been called to check the stability of the columns that hold up the Metromover, just to make sure they are not compromised.

It remains unclear how the water main broke as fire officials said there was no construction going on in the area.

Those who have vehicles in the underground parking garages nearby are asked not to go to their vehicles because water is making its way down there.

