Crews respond to sewer main break in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Repair crews are currently on the scene of a sewer main break in Lauderhill.

A 24-inch main broke in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 55th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the sewer water could be seen spilling out from the main near an apartment complex.

Several blocks surrounding the complex could be seen flooded with wastewater.

Drivers and nearby residents should avoid the area as crews work to contain the spill.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.