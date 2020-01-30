Crews respond to sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials said the break occurred at the Middle River in George English Park, located at 1101 Bayview Drive, on Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene near the Galleria Mall where the streets could be seen covered in the sewage spill.

The spill could also be seen spurting into the waterway.

