Crews respond to sewer main break at George English Park in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials said the break occurred in the parking lot area of George English Park, located at 1101 Bayview Drive, at 7:30 a.m., Monday.

The break is expected to be in a 14-inch sewer line connected to a pumping station located nearby.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the sewage water could be seen lining the streets near The Galleria mall.

Police have shut down Bayview Drive north of Sunrise Boulevard.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

