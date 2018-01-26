Crews respond to reported Hallandale Beach high-rise fire

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials responded to reports of a fire inside a Hallandale Beach high-rise, Friday night.

According to Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue, the two-alarm fire happened inside a five-story condominium at 601 Three Islands Blvd., just after 7 p.m.

Smoke could be seen on the third floor and in the hallway.

Officials said there were no occupants in the condo, and no injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.