Crews respond to plane crash in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders have arrived at the scene of a plane crash in a Pembroke Pines residential area.

Police and fire rescue responded to the scene near Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street in Pembroke Pines, Monday afternoon.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are responding to the area of SW 72nd Avenue & SW 13th Street regarding a plane crash. Please remain clear of the area; southbound & northbound lanes of SW 72 Avenue between SW 11th Street & Pembroke Road are being affected. pic.twitter.com/f5Iid94xC8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 15, 2021

Aerials show the burned plane and a crashed car that was also involved near the scene.

The status of anyone on board the plane remains unclear. It is also unknown if anyone was injured on the ground.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.