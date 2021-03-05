Crews respond to partial roof collapse at Rickards Middle School in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a partial ceiling collapse at a middle school in Oakland Park.

Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Rickards Middle School, Friday morning.

According to the school district, the roof of the school’s media center was under construction and no students or staff were inside the media center at the time of the incident.

“Before 10 o’ clock this morning, the principal of Rickards Middle was in his office when he heard a noise which was followed by a subsequent noise,” said Keyla Concepcion with Broward County Public Schools. “When he went out to investigate and see where the noise was coming from, that’s where he realized that the media center, which is currently under construction, the roof collapsed. Fortunately, no student or faculty members were inside the media center. Everyone has been evacuated to Northeast High School next door.”

There were 184 students and 55 faculty members in the building at the time, but they all made it out safely. There was also a construction crew on the campus at the time of the collapse.

According to fire rescue crews, about a dozen people complained of minor ailments such as headaches, nausea and anxiety and were transported to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Krivjanik said they sent dogs inside to ensure no one was trapped in the rubble.

“Luckily, through our search and our primaries and the great attentiveness of the school principal and their staff, they were able to evacuate everybody, get all the construction people out, so everyone was accounted for, but just to be sure, we always do routinely another secondary search, we also brought a dog in to search the entire school to make sure no one was in there and also a drone to check to make sure there was no one on the roof that maybe got hurt during the collapse,” Krivjanik said.

He said further, “Once that’s all been complete, which it has been complete, we can absolutely confirm that there were no injuries inside the school, no one trapped. Everyone got evacuated correctly and is accounted for correctly.”

7News spoke with some parents who went to pick up their children.

“My son called me and said that the roof had collapsed at the school and he was scared, so he said he had to crawl through some hole to get to the roof to be able to leave the school, so I’m not sure what’s going on,” one parent said. “I panicked. I left the house right away with no purse, no nothing. I’m just hoping that everything’s OK.”

Cellphone footage showed the roof completely caved in. Concrete, electrical wires and pipes were seen thrown down in a pile on the media center’s floor.

Students and staff were immediately evacuated to Northeast High School as a precaution. Parents who want to pick their children up from Northeast High School may do so.

Fortunately, e-learning is already in place, so administrators may decide to continue e-learning into next week or until they come up with a plan for students who opted for in-person learning.

The district said they are investigating the cause of the collapse.

