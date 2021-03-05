Crews respond to partial ceiling collapse at Rickards Middle School in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a partial ceiling collapse at a middle school in Oakland Park.

Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Rickards Middle School Friday morning.

According to the school district, the roof of the school’s media center was under construction and no students or staff were inside the media center at the time of the incident.

Students and staff were evacuated to Northeast High School as a precaution. Parents who want to pick their children up from Northeast High School may do so.

No injuries have been reported, and the district said they are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.