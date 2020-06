MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews are currently on scene of a gas leak in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along North Miami Avenue and 24th Street just after 9:10 a.m., Friday.

Please avoid the area of N. Miami Ave between 21-25 street due to a gas leak.

We are working together with @CityofMiamiFire to secure the scene. pic.twitter.com/03GlSA6lbf — Freddie Cruz (@FreddieCruz16) June 19, 2020

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

Officials said no nearby buildings have been evacuated.

