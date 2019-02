DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials believe a gas line was cut in a Doral neighborhood, which then led to a leak.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 83rd Avenue and 47th Street, Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area to repair the break.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.